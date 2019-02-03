search

Apologise or else… Governor Joho’s ultimatum to four Jubilee leaders

Tonny Ndungu By Tonny Ndungu Published on: February 03, 2019 01:19 (EAT)
Apologise or else… Governor Joho’s ultimatum to four Jubilee leaders

Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has demanded an apology from four leaders who previously linked him to drug trafficking.

Through a letter drafted by his lawyer, the Mombasa county boss demanded that Nandi Governor Stephen Sang apologises to him within 24 hours.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Oscar Sudi (MP Kapseret) have also been dragged into the melee.

The Nandi County Governor had on Sunday, January 27, fired salvo at Joho claiming among other things, that Joho had misled the country on the handshake and destroyed many youth through the ‘drug business that he runs’

Now, Joho who has been opposed to DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, has accused Ruto allies of malice and public ridicule.

Through the letter written by Kelvin Ochieng, his lawyer, Joho also demanded that media that had previously carried the reports from the four politicians pull down the said articles.

Governor Joho’s sentiments were echoed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who referred to the four politicians as ‘village salads’ while demanding that they refrain from the Joho diatribe.

Previously, while on a tour to Butala, Busia Governor Joho had led an anti-Ruto offensive claiming that ODM leader Raila Odinga had asked his camp to support president Uhuru and opppose DP Ruto’s presidential bid.

“I am extremely against the presidential bid of Ruto, this country cannot be led by someone like Ruto because of his bad integrity,” Joho said in part.

trending now

  1. 'Shook the whole town': Nigerians surprised by US strikes 7 hours ago
  2. 17-year-old girl arrested after boyfriend’s uncle stabbed to death in Buruburu 7 hours ago
  3. Police seek woman suspected of stabbing lover dead in Ksh.60 dispute 15 hours ago
  4. Economist Ndii under fire after claiming credit for public finance chapter of 2010 Constitution 9 hours ago
  5. A lack of respect? African football bows to pressure with AFCON change 19 hours ago

latest stories

Tags:

Governor Joho Oscar Sudi Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah

Want to send us a story? SMS to 25170 or WhatsApp 0743570000 or Submit on Citizen Digital or email wananchi@royalmedia.co.ke

Leave a Comment

Comments

No comments yet.