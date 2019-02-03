Apologise or else… Governor Joho’s ultimatum to four Jubilee leaders
Audio By Vocalize
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has demanded an apology from four leaders who previously linked him to drug trafficking.
Through a letter drafted by his lawyer, the Mombasa county boss demanded that Nandi Governor Stephen Sang apologises to him within 24 hours.
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Oscar Sudi (MP Kapseret) have also been dragged into the melee.
The Nandi County Governor had on Sunday, January 27, fired salvo at Joho claiming among other things, that Joho had misled the country on the handshake and destroyed many youth through the ‘drug business that he runs’
Now, Joho who has been opposed to DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, has accused Ruto allies of malice and public ridicule.
Through the letter written by Kelvin Ochieng, his lawyer, Joho also demanded that media that had previously carried the reports from the four politicians pull down the said articles.
Governor Joho’s sentiments were echoed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who referred to the four politicians as ‘village salads’ while demanding that they refrain from the Joho diatribe.
Previously, while on a tour to Butala, Busia Governor Joho had led an anti-Ruto offensive claiming that ODM leader Raila Odinga had asked his camp to support president Uhuru and opppose DP Ruto’s presidential bid.
“I am extremely against the presidential bid of Ruto, this country cannot be led by someone like Ruto because of his bad integrity,” Joho said in part.
Leave a Comment