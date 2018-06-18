Former Governor Hussein Dado sued by ex-house help
A woman has sued former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado and his wife, accusing them of unlawfully terminating her employment.
Catherine Omwanza says she had been employed as a househelp at Mr. Dado’s home for three years but was allegedly relieved of her duties without her dues.
Ms. Owanza, who is seeking Ksh.350,000 as compensation, claims they had agreed with her employer that upon termination of her contract she would be paid a 12 months salary but this has not been honoured.
She claims she was employed by the couple in 2009 on a salary of Ksh.4,000 per month, which according to her, was below what she ought to have been paid.
The woman argues that she was supposed to receive a one-month notice salary of Ksh.10, 656, annual leave for three years which amounts to Ksh.25,820, severance pay for three years which she says is Ksh.16,037 and 12 months’ salary compensation of Ksh.10,656 per year.
Through her lawyer Jason Okemwa, Omwanza told Justice Onesmus Makau that the governor and his wife violated her rights to earn a decent salary as stipulated in the labour laws.
Her lawyer said the case was filed in October 2013, after the respondents declined to meet her demands for unlawful termination.
The former governor, in his response, admitted that he employed Ms. Omwanza as a house help following an interview process where she was found to be fit to carry out her job.
He, however, denied the allegations that he used to pay her Ksh.4,000 saying he paid the woman Ksh.8,900 monthly.
“Contrary to what the claimant has submitted to the court, I paid Omwansa Ksh.8,900 per month,” reads the court papers.
The matter will be mentioned on September 18.
