Mombasa residents decry increased garbage dumps

By Citizen Reporter For Citizen Digital Published on: February 05, 2022 11:01 (EAT)

Residents of Tudor in Mombasa County are crying foul over heaps of garbage in the area.

Speaking to Citizen Digital, locals said the uncollected garbage now poses as a health hazard.

A video recording in our possession shows piles of garbage on the Manyimbo-Kiziwi-Technical University of Kenya road.

They blamed local leaders for laxity in addressing their issues.

“Our plight has fallen on deaf ears. We have complained for quite some time but nothing has been done to alleviate the situation. It is an eye sore and as you can see, school children have to use this route daily,” a resident said.

