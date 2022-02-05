Mombasa residents decry increased garbage dumps
Published on: February 05, 2022 11:01 (EAT)
Residents of Tudor in Mombasa County
are crying foul over heaps of garbage in the area.
Speaking to Citizen Digital, locals
said the uncollected garbage now poses as a health hazard.
A video recording in our possession
shows piles of garbage on the Manyimbo-Kiziwi-Technical University of Kenya
road.
They blamed local leaders for laxity
in addressing their issues.
“Our plight has fallen on deaf ears.
We have complained for quite some time but nothing has been done to alleviate
the situation. It is an eye sore and as you can see, school children have to
use this route daily,” a resident said.